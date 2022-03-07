Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

February 2022

During the “Not-So-Newly Married Game” with Us, Todd and Chrisley argued about which one of them told the other “I love you” first.

“No, you did in Mama’s kitchen. Yes, you did,” Todd told Julie at the time. “You tried to get me in bed. And I said, ‘No,’ and then I said, ‘Yes.’ I made her say ‘I love you’ first before I did that ‘cause I didn’t wanna be cheap. I was from the South.”

Julie, for her part, joked, “Well, my memory’s not as good as his. I’m not gonna question it.”