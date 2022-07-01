Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

June 2022

After weeks in court, the couple were found guilty of all counts amid their multimillion-dollar fraud lawsuit. “Disappointed in the verdict,” the duo’s lawyer noted in a statement at the time, adding that the Chrisleys were planning to appeal the verdict.

Later that month, the duo opened up about the aftermath of the trial during an episode of their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “This is a telling time for us as a family, of people who have reached out, and of people who haven’t reached out,” Julie said. Todd added: “The world tries to heap shame on people, to pull them down, but I don’t accept that. I won’t absorb shame for something I didn’t do.”