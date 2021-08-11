Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

August 2019

Amid rumors of a possible indictment, Todd took to social media to deny the allegations against him and his wife, going on to explain the reason for the potential legal trouble.

“It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time. I won’t go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything. We even discovered that he illegally bugged our home,” the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote via Instagram in August 2019.

Todd alleged that after the family fired the main he took “phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office” and as a result he and wife Julie would be “named in a federal indictment.”

He concluded the post: “I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

One day after posting his side of the story, Todd and Julie were charged and they surrendered to authorities the next day and posted bond. Several months later, the pair settled the charges in October 2019.

After her dad’s initial statement on the matter, Lindsie spoke out about the situation via her lawyer.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” her attorney said at the time. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information. Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”