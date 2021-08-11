Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

August 2019

Savannah Chrisley fired back against Lindsie’s allegations against Todd and Chase by insisting that their father “would try to help” instead of attempting to blackmail anyone.

“It’s extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that’s trying to make his life so miserable because she wasn’t on the show and didn’t get the attention that she wanted,” Savannah said according to Entertainment Tonight.

(Lindsie had previously appeared on the reality series from 2014 until 2017 with her son, Jackson.)