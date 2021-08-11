Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

August 2019

Several days after being charged with fraud, Todd issued a statement accusing his oldest daughter of having affairs with Hayes and Murray.

The allegations surfaced after Lindsie’s police report from one month prior was made public. In the report, she claimed that her father and stepbrother threatened to extort her because they “wanted her to lie about an incident.”

Murray, for his part, explained that he and Lindsie “have been friends for years.” In an interview with E! News in August 2019, he responded to the accusations that he had an affair with Lindsie by suggesting that Todd and Julie “focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.”

Hayes also denied the accusations at the time.