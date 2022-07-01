Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Eldest Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

June 2022

Lindsie confessed during an episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast that she previously “put my foot in my mouth by going on record and saying there’s never a possibility for any type of reconciliation” with her loved ones. She didn’t confirm whether she had since reconciled wither her parents and siblings but vowed to support them during the family’s legal woes.

“I will go on record today and say I should never say never in any situation because you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future to be making statements like that,” Lindsie told her listeners. “So, that was reckless for me to say.”

She added: “I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother. And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I’m currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them. And I will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly.”