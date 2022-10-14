June 2022

During an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, Todd gave listeners an update on where he and Lindsie stand following their reconciliation. “At the end of the day she is our child and I love her, and it’s something we still have to work through,” he explained. “Because I am sitting in my feelings like she is sitting in hers. But she put her pride to the side and went on the stand and said, ‘I was wrong by listening to the information I listened to, I now know who the individual was that was responsible for this, and she lied. And because she was my friend at the time I believed her. And then when I realized what she was doing I filed a police report against her.’”