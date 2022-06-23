Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Eldest Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

June 2022

After Todd and Julie were found guilty in their highly publicized fraud trial, Lindsie addressed the verdict. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole.”

Lindsie continued, “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”