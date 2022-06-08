Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Eldest Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

May 2022

Lindsie surprised fans went she took the stand amid Todd and Julie’s bank and wire fraud trial and spoke in support of her father. During her testimony, Lindsie walked back her previous claims that her father allegedly tried to blackmail her with a sex tape. She told the jury that she no longer believed that Todd was involved in exploiting her and confirmed that there was no sex tape with Hayes. Lindsie insisted that Todd’s priorities are “his children and his wife, in that order,” while defending her estranged parent.

Despite Lindsie’s comments, Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in June 2022. The couple, who plan to appeal the decision, will be sentenced at a later date.