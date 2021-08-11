Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

September 2019

During an episode of “Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley,” Lindsie hinted that she was looking to move on when she discussed using crystals “for basically, like, healing wounds from your past and to be able to move forward.”

Lindsie mentioned her father later on in the episode while discussing her upcoming 30th birthday. “I feel like my dad might have gone through, like, a crisis when he turned 30. … I feel like he was sad when he was turning 30,” she said in September 2019. “I definitely remember that.”