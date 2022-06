How Long Could the Chrisleys Be in Prison?

Todd and Julie could each face up to 30 years in prison, but Steinberger doesn’t think they’ll receive the maximum sentence because of the nature of their crimes. “On the tax evasion, it’s generally not the full sentence. It’s not a violent crime,” he told Us. “They can get anywhere up to maybe 10 years, maybe 15 years, or maybe only 5. … From the size of the money, it’s going to be somewhat significant time.”