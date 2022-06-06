Closing Statements

Morris’ closing statement slammed Braddock again.

“I suggest to you that Mark Braddock is the very picture of reasonable doubt,” the Chrisleys’ lawyer said on June 2, claiming that the affair allegations are a “fantasy.”

The lawyer also fired back at the government’s testimony about alleged emails between the couple and Braddock directing their former employee to change the bank documents. “If the emails produced by Mark Braddock really existed, AOL would have produced them,” Braddock said.

The jury subsequently began deliberations.