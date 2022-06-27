Gaining More Support

The CEO of Superior Marketing, who has worked with the family, especially Chase, exclusively told Us on June 27 that he would continue to back the group amid their ups and downs. “I will continue to support them because they are a good family, [have] good values,” David said in a statement. “I think the people don’t see the real side of them; they only see the TV side. I wish people can see how truly great that they are. I just feel bad that they’re getting all this negative publicity. I support them because I’ve seen a better side of the family.”

The businessman noted that he didn’t know what the “future will hold” when it comes to working with the Chrisley family. “Sentencing isn’t until October, so I really don’t know what is going to happen or what is not going to happen,” he added. “I hope I will continue on [with them].”