Savannah Speaks Out

“This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed,” Todd and Julie’s oldest daughter wrote in a social media statement on June 16. “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

Savannah continued: “So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior … I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over.”