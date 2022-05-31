What Did Todd and Julie Chrisley Spend Their Money On?

Braddock alleged that Todd and Julie were “spending more than they were making,” paying for three housekeepers, buying expensive cars and paying for Todd to go to California from Atlanta for twice-a-month hair appointments at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“He needed $500,000 to $600,000 a month just to stay even,” Braddock, who claimed the twosome were given at least $60 million in loans, stated.

When asked about Todd’s claims that he spends $300,000 a year on clothes — a comment he made on Chrisley Knows Best — the TV star’s lawyer implied the show wasn’t completely real.

“It’s all part of the sizzle. It’s all part of the show,” Morris said, per Insider. “It’s all part of the act.”