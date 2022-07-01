Accepting Prayers

As Todd and Julie await sentencing, they told their followers that they’d accept thoughtful prayers instead of financial gifts.

“I want you all to know that the messages that we’re receiving, the mail, the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements, all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated,” Todd said on the June 22, 2022, episode of their podcast. “[But] we don’t want you wasting your money on things like that. We don’t need anything. So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer. … We’re going to continue to hold our head up and move forward.”