An Unexpected Outcome

Lindsie, who testified in court on her parents’ behalf, shared her own statement of solidarity after the verdict was rendered.

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” she wrote via Instagram Story on June 8, 2022. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”