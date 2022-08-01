Finding Self-Worth

Todd reflected on how his net worth previously affected his self-worth during a July 2022 episode of his podcast. “I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth,” he confessed. “And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”

Eventually, Todd learned that his drive for money was ruining his chances at being happy in his life. “I finally realized that I wasn’t competing with everyone else around me, I was competing with me because my self-worth is low,” he continued. “And I think that God is showing me through so many things that he’s doing every day that I’m worthy. [He’s saying], ‘I’ve got you, son, I’ve got you in my right hand. I’ve got you right where I want you because your eyes are focused on me and you’re not taking them off of me.’”

That realization has also helped Todd and Julie become closer amid their legal woes. “I feel like my marriage for me personally, internally, is the strongest that I’ve ever felt that it’s ever been — that’s for me, that’s how I feel,” the patriarch said of where the couple stand now. “I feel like for the first time in my life, in my marriage, I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn’t even know was starving. I feel like I understand you from a different level [more] than I ever have before and I feel like that you have opened up more since all of this than you have the entire time that we’ve been in our marriage.”