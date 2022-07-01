Grayson’s Hurt

The Georgia native later admitted on their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast that their youngest son, Grayson, was upset by the results.

“Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart,” Todd said at the time. “We’ve had so much of an overflowing of love and support, and by all means that support far outweighs any negativity we have had. But there has been some of those comments, and it does hurt his feelings.”

He added: “I said to him, ‘Well, you understand that you’re allowing someone that you’re never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is.’ I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone has sent who has two followers and a cat as their emoji.’”