Keeping Their Heads Up

“If we’ve done anything by being on television, we’ve proven that we are not perfect,” Todd said during the August 24, 2022, episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “We have shown the imperfections. Folks, I have no shame in that. You can’t shame me for anything that’s going on in my life or in my family, because it was my life, it was my time to live. And it was me making that decision, whether it be good, bad or indifferent.”

Julie, for her part, noted: “Some of the worst decisions that we made were some of the ones that we learned the most from.” Her husband pointed out the silver lining as well, adding: “So, ultimately, that doesn’t mean that they were the worst decisions. Because if we learned something greatly from that bad decision that we made, then we’re better for it.”