‘So Angry’

During an October 2022 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast with Julie, Savannah admitted that she was feeling “so angry” in the aftermath of her parents’ trial. “Because my whole life could change. And I don’t mean money,” she explained. “The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be. But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me.”

The beauty entrepreneur also told followers to do their own “research” about the court case before jumping to conclusions. “Listen to both sides and you will see the truth behind it all,” she said. “Because I know with the parents that I grew up with and that have taught me the difference between right and wrong, that have taught me all the things to do, that were constantly saying, ‘Hey, Savannah, follow up on your taxes. Make sure that they’re paid.’ … You were always instructing me to do the right thing, and you’ve always taught me to do the right thing, even when it’s hard.”