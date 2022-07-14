Staying United

During the July 13, 2022, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, Todd revealed his famous family was “still united” and “standing firm” despite being hurt by the trial verdict.

Todd noted that while they are disappointed by the court outcome, they believe “God has a purpose” and the truth will come out. “God has given me that inner peace and he’s given me the full understanding of ‘no one needs to believe our truth as long as we know it,’” he added, revealing he and Julie have become closer after “what they went through.”