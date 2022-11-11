The Grace of God

“I get asked a lot, ‘Todd, how have you held up during this time?’ You know, ‘You look great, you’ve got a great attitude. How are you doing this?’ This was just said to me yesterday,” Todd said during a November 2022 episode of his podcast. “Through the grace of God, that’s how I’m doing it. Through the grace of God, because I have accepted — this is going to come as a shock to a lot of y’all — that Todd doesn’t know everything but God does and that Todd’s way may not be God’s way and that’s because God’s way is better.”