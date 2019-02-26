Love Lives

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Most Romantic Moments

By
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City.
 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
34
7 / 34

A Private Moment

Brady stole a smooch from Bündchen at the 2008 Costume Institute Gala in NYC.

Back to top