Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Most Romantic Moments

Celebrating the Wins

The model celebrated in a big way after her quarterback husband led the New England Patriots to a historic comeback win in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at Houston’s NRG Stadium in February 2017. The supermodel was filmed going wild in the stands at the time. Bündchen also recently celebrated her husband’s win with the Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2018. The Brazilian supermodel shared a series of sweet videos on her Instagram Story of herself and Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady, cheering and jumping at the end of the game.