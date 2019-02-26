Love Lives Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Most Romantic Moments By Us Weekly Staff February 26, 2019 Ramey Photo 34 1 / 34 Got Each Other’s Back The couple — who began dating in 2006 — went on a romantic vacation in Rome on Feb. 26, 2007. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News