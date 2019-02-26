Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Most Romantic Moments

Her Biggest Fan

Brady wrote his supermodel wife the sweetest Facebook message after watching her walk her final career runway show [of her career] when she graced the catwalk one last time for Colcci at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in April 2015. “Congratulations Love of my Life. You inspire me every day to be a better person,” he shared via Facebook. “I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished on the runway. I have never met someone with more of a will to succeed and determination to overcome any obstacle in the way. You never cease to amaze me. Nobody loves life more then you and your beauty runs much deeper then what the eye can see. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you. #‎GOAT #‎thebestisyettocome.”