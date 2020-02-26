Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2019

According to Brady the key to a successful relationship with his longtime love is “CCC.” During the series premiere of E!’s In the Room in December 2019, the quarterback explained it means, “Clear, current communication.” He continued: “Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I’m feeling.’ And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago.’ And you communicate about it. I think that’s helped us a lot.”

“It’s not like because I’m a football player, her life is going to stop,” Brady told E!’s Jason Kennedy at the time about his marriage to the supermodel. “The challenging part for us is we are very ambitious people. A lot of the times, I’m going one direction and she’s going in the other. It’s ships passing in the night. I’m going to football, and she’s got things she’s doing, and oh, by the way, the kids.”