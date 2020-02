February 2012

Bündchen made headlines in February 2012 after she defended Brady following the Patriots loss to the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.

“My husband cannot f—king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times,” she yelled at the time.

Weeks later, the couple put on a united front while on vacation in Costa Rica with Brady’s then-teammate Wes Welker.