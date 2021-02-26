Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2021

After Brady won his seventh Super Bowl during his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bündchen celebrated her husband’s achievement via Instagram. “Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet,” she captioned a photo of the couple posing with their kids after the game. “It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be.”

She continued, “I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉) You have earned all your success! Te amo❤️.”