Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2021

Brady celebrated the couple’s 12th wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt message alongside a sweet photo of the duo with their children at Super Bowl LV. “Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said ‘I do’ 12 years ago,” he captioned the Instagram post. “I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo.”

Sharing several photos of the lovebirds over the years via Instagram, Bündchen wrote: “Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone trough so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo ❤️.”