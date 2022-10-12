Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2022

Bündchen once again gave fans insight into her mindset during their marriage woes, “liking” an Instagram post about an “inconsistent” partner. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” the quote read, to which Bündchen replied with a prayer hands emoji.

That same month, a source told Us about how the estranged couple’s close pals feel about their drama. “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” the insider revealed. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.” Still, “This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage,” the source added. “Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”