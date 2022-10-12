Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2022

Bündchen got candid about her frustrations with her husband’s decision to come out of retirement.

“Obviously, I have my concerns [with him returning to football] — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle for their October 2022 cover story. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”