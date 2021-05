2015

The actress celebrated the end of deflategate, an NFL controversy revolving around accusations that Brady ordered the deflating of footballs in the AFC Championship Game in the 2014-2015 NFL playoffs, in September 2015. “Yippee! I can go back to private texts and enjoying the game congrats #TB and @Patriots #letsmoveon,” Moynahan tweeted at the time. A source also told Us Weekly at the time that things between Brady and Bündchen were “tense” amid the scandal.