Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship

2018

In her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bündchen recalled the difficult day she discovered Moynahan was pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” she wrote. The former Victoria’s Secret angel added that Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time” for her and referred to John as her “bonus child.”