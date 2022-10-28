Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

News

Breaking Down Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Marriage Woes Before Their Split

By
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Officially File for Divorce Split After 13 Years of Marriage Tear
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen  Matt Baron/Shutterstock
7
7 / 7
podcast

Are They Getting Divorced?

In October 2022, the duo announced their split after months of speculation about their relationship status. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote via Instagram on October 28. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

In a separate statement, Brady added: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

See Full Gallery