Are They Getting Divorced?

In October 2022, the duo announced their split after months of speculation about their relationship status. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote via Instagram on October 28. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

In a separate statement, Brady added: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”