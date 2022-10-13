Has Gisele Said Anything About Her Marriage?

Shortly after news broke about Bündchen and Brady’s initial steps toward a divorce, the supermodel was spotted without her wedding ring.

That same month, Bündchen took to Instagram to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty’s quote about a complicated romance. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” Shetty wrote. Bündchen “liked” the post and replied with a prayer hands emoji.