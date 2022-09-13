1 More Championship?

“Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left,” the athlete told Variety in July 2022. “I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

The father of three noted that he would “obviously” want to win his eighth Super Bowl before hanging up his cleats, explaining that it would be “the greatest way to end.” He added: “I just have a competitive fire that got the best of me.”