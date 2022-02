‘A Great Decision’ for the Whole Family

“I think when the time is right I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another,” Brady said on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” in January 2022, after widespread reports that he decided to retire. “Literally, it’s day to day with me. I’m just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come and trying to make a great decision for me and my family.”