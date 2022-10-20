Gisele Had ‘Concerns’

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel discussed her husband’s whirlwind retirement and NFL return shortly after a source exclusively told Us there was “tension” in the couple’s marriage. “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said in Elle‘s October 2022 cover story. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”