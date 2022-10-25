Everything Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Said About His NFL Retirement

No Mid-Season Stop in Sight

The athlete shut down mid-season retirement speculation during an October 2022 press conference. “Well, that’s really why I’m here, I’m here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink,” he joked when asked by reporters whether he would potentially leave the league during the 2022 season amid drama with his wife.

Brady clarified, “No. … I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.”