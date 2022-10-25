Everything Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Said About His NFL Retirement

Not a Quitter

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that,” Brady said during an October 2022 episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast. “I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I’ve never quit on anything in my life. I know … that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that’s what you commit to and that’s what you want your teammates to commit to as well.”

He later added, “I want to keep fighting as hard as I can and I’m always trying to do better. I’m always trying to work hard and I’m always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them.”