Playing Until He’s 50?

When teammate Rob Gronkowski asked the then 44-year-old Brady in September 2021 if he could play until he was 50 years old, the NFL MVP seemed unfazed by the idea. “I don’t find it so difficult,” he explained during an episode of the “Tommy and Gronky” YouTube series. “I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

The Ted 2 actor would later clarify his comments on an episode of his podcast that same month, explaining that the question wasn’t whether he wanted to keep playing, but whether he physically could.

“So, I think from my body standpoint and how I’ve been able to take care of myself over the years, [it] can put me in a position to do that, and you never know what can happen as I keep moving forward,” he said. “I know I’m having a lot of fun playing. And again, at my age, I’ve agreed to play next year, as well, but beyond that, I’ll just take it year by year.”