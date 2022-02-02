The Time Has Come

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady began a lengthy statement in February 2022, confirming he would no longer play football professionally. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

He continued: “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

The quarterback, who played for 22 seasons in the NFL, thanked his Tampa Bay teammates, writing, “I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you. … I couldn’t be happier with what we accomplished together.”

He also gave his wife and kids a shout-out, saying, “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Brady later shared a message of love to his former team, the New England Patriots, after initially leaving them out of his retirement statement. “Thank you Patriots Nation,” he tweeted. “[I’m] beyond grateful and love you all.”