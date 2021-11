Tough Conversations

Brady admitted that to accommodate his athletic aspirations, Bündchen put her career on hold and focused on their children. “But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire,’” the NFL champion revealed on an October 2021 episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast. “And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff.”