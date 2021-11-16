Her Perfect Person

During her October 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bündchen revealed that her friends set her up on a few blind dates before arranging a meeting with Brady. “The third blind date was actually Tom and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m not going on any more blind dates.’ And I figured let’s meet for a drink because, you know, a drink can take three minutes or two hours,” she recalled. “I mean, you can go drink or you can go sipping. But, you know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away.”