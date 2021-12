Puppy Love

Talk about a light-hearted romance! “I like attention from her, so when I’m not getting it, I let her know in immature ways, like a young, immature child would,” Brady teased to Man of the World magazine in September 2014. “You throw fits and you pout and you whine until you get what you want. She’s on to me, she knows all my tricks. So now I have to learn new tricks. My wife speaks give languages. I tell her I speak two: English and football.”