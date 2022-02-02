Top 5

Celebrities React to Tom Brady’s Retirement From the NFL: ‘Greatest Ever’

Eli Manning Reflects Balancing Fatherhood With Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, in East Rutherford on August 30, 2018. Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock
Eli Manning

The former New York Giants quarterback praised Brady’s career while also getting in a quip about his age. “Hey Tom, just want to congratulate you on an unbelievable NFL career,” the Louisiana native said in a video posted via Twitter. “I mean, really, no one did it better than you during your time. It was an honor — a privilege — just to watch you compete, watch you play and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were. I watched you win a Super Bowl when I was in college. I got to watch you win a few when I was in the NFL, and I saw you win one when I was retired. That’s a pretty impressive career right there.”

