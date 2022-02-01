Peyton Manning

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,” the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback said in a statement. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”