Rob Gronkowski

“Tommy Boy!!! This football journey has been nothing short of special. Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the record that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end wrote via a social media statement.

The athlete, who played alongside Brady as a New England Patriot before joining him in Tampa, added: “If you commit even just 10 percent of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. Witness greatness for many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it. You’re a legend and always will be. Thank you. Much love, Gronky.”